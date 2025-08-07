Group Demands Immediate Release Of Sowore

The Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR) has condemned what it described as the unjust and illegal arrest of Comrade Omoyele Sowore, the Convener of the #RevolutionNow movement.

In a statement signed by its President, Comrade Alex Omotehinse, and dated Thursday, August 7, 2025, the group criticised the Nigeria Police Force for what it termed a “brazen display of institutional double standards, abuse of power, and a calculated attempt to intimidate and silence dissenting voices.”

The arrest, reportedly based on allegations involving a police officer and charges of defamation and forgery, was described by CHSR as a “personal vendetta rather than a genuine pursuit of justice.”

“We find it alarming and disturbing that the Nigeria Police, an institution meant to uphold the rule of law, continues to act as a law unto itself,” the statement read. “It is a fundamental principle of justice that no one should be a judge in their own case. The police cannot be both the accuser and the enforcer in a matter involving its own personnel. This is a blatant conflict of interest that undermines every principle of fairness and due process.”

CHSR argued that the arrest of Sowore was politically motivated and a continuation of the harassment he has long faced for his outspokenness and criticism of the police.

“It is no coincidence that Comrade Sowore, a fearless critic and consistent voice against police brutality, is once again the target of harassment by the same institution he has persistently exposed. This arrest is nothing but a politically motivated witch-hunt,” Omotehinse stated.

The group noted that Sowore had voluntarily honoured a police invitation by reporting to the Force Headquarters, an action it said demonstrated his respect for the rule of law. “Yet, in return, he was detained without justification,” it said.

CHSR demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Sowore, insisting that if the police have a legitimate case, it should be pursued in a court of law rather than through “Gestapo tactics.”

The statement further called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to rein in officers and ensure that the Force is not used as a tool of oppression.

“The continued harassment and unlawful detention of activists and human rights defenders by security agencies must stop. We reject and condemn, in the strongest terms, the ongoing double standards, selective justice, and impunity of the Nigeria Police Force,” the group said.

“History will not forget where each institution stood when justice was on trial,” Omotehinse concluded.