Group Demands Immediate Impeachment Of Akeredolu Over Prolonged Absence 

A civic group committed to transparency, accountability, and good governance in Ondo State, Ondo Redemption Front (ORF) has called for the immediate impeachment of Governor Olurotimi Akeredolu over his prolonged absence.

The group in a statement issued by its Chairman and Secretary, Ologun Ayodeji and Olufemi Lawson respectively said Akeredolu has not resumed office, in the State, nor has he deemed it necessary, to address the people of the State since hi returned from medical vacation.

Recall, that Governor Akeredolu recently purportedly returned from an overseas medical vacation, where he was being treated for an undisclosed ailment. Weeks after his return, Governor Akeredolu has not resumed office, in the State, nor has he deemed it necessary, to address the people of the State.

The statement reads, “It has been over four months since the Governor last performed his official duties, and the citizens of Ondo State deserve to know the true nature of his sickness and most importantly, his capacity to continue to act, as the Executive Governor of our dear State.

“We believe that transparency in matters of public interest is a fundamental principle of democracy. The continued invisibility of the Governor in the state has raised legitimate questions and concerns among the people of Ondo State.

“While we respect the privacy of individuals, especially in matters related to health, it is essential that the citizens are informed about the condition of their elected leader, given the significant implications it has on governance and public administration.

“Therefore, the Ondo Redemption Front calls on all of her members across the state and all well-meaning people of the state to join her in a protest to the State House of Assembly and the National Assembly which will start and continue daily for as long as necessary at the same time beginning from Tuesday 17th October 2023 at Akure and Abuja. This will be a people’s movement and nothing shall deter us!

“This is in furtherance of the ultimatum she gave at a press conference in Lagos last week where she gave the state Assembly one week to constitute a medical board to investigate the health of the governor and his capacity to continue to lead the state.

“While we understand the importance of empathy and respect for the Governor’s privacy during this time, it is equally important to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability in the governance of our state. The people of Ondo State have a right to know the condition of their elected leader and the timeline for his return to office.

“Protesters shall be gathering at the Adegbemile Cultural Centre in Akure at 7 a.m. and the Unity Fountain in Abuja daily from where the protest will be led to the State House of Assembly and the National Assembly.

“Together, we can ensure that the principles of democracy are upheld and that the people of Ondo State receive the governance they deserve.