Group Demands Igbo President, Kanu’s Release

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has called for a national consensus to elect a President of Igbo extraction in 2027.

The group also demanded the unconditional release of detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu in addition to N100 trillion over five years for the South East Development Commission (SEDC) as reparations for Igbo property abandoned after the civil war and resettlement of displaced communities.

In a statement by President Ukachukwu Awuzie, the ADF hailed ex-Military President Ibrahim Babangida’s exoneration of Igbo from the 1966 coup in his memoir.

The group criticised the July 1966 counter-coup as a northern-dominated backlash that fuelled anti-Igbo violence and entrenched systemic exclusion, perpetuating “Igbophobia” in Nigeria.

ADF stressed the need for a national dialogue on unity, dismissing fixation on the June 12 election annulment as less critical than addressing historical injustices against Igbos.

