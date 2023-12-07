Group Demands Domestication Of National Gender Policy, Specialised Court For GBV In Ogun

Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (WARDC), has demanded the domestication of the National Gender Policy and the establishment of specialized courts to hear and hasten Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) cases in Ogun state.

This, according to the group would go a long way in protecting women and young girls against sexual predators.

The Executive Director of WARDC, Dr Abiola Akiyode -Afolabi made the demands on Thursday, at a town hall meeting with community-based women groups, teachers, artisans, parents, and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), held in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The event was organised to promote gender equality and social inclusion, in commemoration of the #16daysofactivism.

Part of the activities for the event included an advocacy walk against GBV, led by the first lady of Ogun state, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, and other women to Governor Dapo Abiodun in his office.

Akiyode-Afolabi in her remarks, stressed the need for Ogun state to domesticate the National Gender Policy, approve the Costed Action Plan, and provide shelter for women facing Sexual and Gender-based violence in the state.

She noted that WARDC with support from other women’s rights groups has secured the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (2015), the National Gender Policy (2021-2026), amidst other laws.

Akiyode-Afolabi lamented the rise in sexual and gender-based violence and asked for more political seats for women in Ogun state governance.

“WARDC is leading a National Working Group across all geopolitical zones in the country on including gender rights in budget creation and implementation.

“There is an urgent need for a government-supported shelter for women facing SGBV, specialized courts to hear and hastened SGBV cases, and a government instituted Women’s Fund to cater for women’s issues”, Akiyode-Afolabi said.

Addressing the women groups, the first lady of Ogun state, Mrs. Abiodun urged women battling with domestic violence to speak out, seek help, and not die in silence.

She pledged the commitment of the state to the domestication of the national gender policy in the state.

Mrs Abiodun urged parents to care more for their children and report any case of rape, or violence to the appropriate authorities.