Group Demands Decisive Action Against Killers of Officers, Soldiers

Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has called for a decisive action against the youths of Okuoma community who were behind the gruesome murder of a Lt colonel, two majors, a captain and other soldiers while on a peacekeeping mission.

It would be recalled that the troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, while on a peace mission to Okuoma community in Bomadi LGA of Delta State, were surrounded by some community youths and killed on Thursday, March 14, 2024. President of the Tiv Youth group, Michael Msuaan who described the killings by the “recalcitrant” youths of Okuoma community as unacceptable, urged the army hierarchy to use any means possible to fish out, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the ungodly act.