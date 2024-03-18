Group Demands ‘Decisive Action’ Against Killers Of Military Personnel In Delta

The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has called for decisive action against youths of the Okuoma community behind the gruesome murder of a lieutenant colonel, 2 majors, a captain and other soldiers while on a peacekeeping mission.

Recall that the troops of 181 Amphibious Batallion, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, while on a peace mission to Okuoma community in Bomadi LGA of Delta State were surrounded by some community youths and killed on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

President of the Tiv Youth group, Michael Msuaan who described the killings by the “recalcitrant” youths of the Okuoma community as unacceptable, urged the army hierarchy to use any means possible to fish out, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the ungodly act.

While emphasising that the military represents the strength and pride of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Msuaan insisted that on no account should any personnel of the armed forces suffer such gruesome murder in the hands of youths whom they were deployed to protect.

He said: “The Nigerian Army must use any force possible to arrest the culprits immediately. This is most unacceptable and condemnable. The perpetrators must be immediately arrested and made to pay dearly for this crime. Never should such an act be condoned. ”

Msuaan appealed to the Nigerian armed forces not to be deterred by such acts but to continue to protect citizens and the nation.

“This gruesome murder, clearly depicts callousness, and impenitence and is indisputably, a brazen act of terrorism perpetrated by the youth of Okuoma and must not be allowed to go unpunished.

“These renegade youth do not exist in a Vacuum, they live in the community, they are known by the people, and they must be handed over to the military or fished out for punishment. ”

Msuaan extended the condolences of the Tiv Youth Worldwide to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Chief of defence staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, the entire armed forces and families of the fallen soldiers.