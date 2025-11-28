Group Demands Citizens’ Action To Curb Terrorism Scourge

A group operating under the aegis of Clans Club International has called on Nigerians to unite against terrorism and support government efforts to end the menace.

The group made the appeal yesterday during the club’s 38th Special Converge, held at the Treasureland Hotel & Suites, Calabar, Cross River State.

The Club’s Chairman of Grand Elders Council, Dr Ekong Udoro, who emphasised the need for unity, said that divisive narratives only weaken the country’s resolve to defeat terror.

Speaking on the theme, “Back to Rutz: The Future, the Prospects”, Udoro charged Nigerians to speak with one voice against terrorism, support government measures to end the scourge.

Udoro stated that the Converge was held to enforce a Federal High Court judgment which orders the club to return to its constitution.

The court ruling, delivered on July 10, 2025, nullified all steps taken by the club’s defunct governing bodies since April 1, 2017, and ordered the founding members to convene a meeting to con- stitute new leadership.