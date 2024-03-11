New Telegraph

March 11, 2024
Group demands apology from Akpabio over comments on Udofia

The Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District Frontiers for Unit has asked Senate President Godswill Akpabio to apologize to former Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor Michael Udofia for his alleged comments attacking Udofia. In a statement by Convener Samuel Etim, yesterday, the group described Akpabio’s remarks as “self-confession”. According to the statement, Udofia became Deputy Governor in 2005 following Chris Ekpenyong’s resignation and was widely admired for his humility, dedication and commitment to duty.

The group said: “Sadly, the Senate President by virtue of his continuous unguarded utterances and his response to the comment made by Governor Fubara has pointed another unnecessary public utterance. “It is, however, not surprising that because of his already known attitude, Akpabio decided to act predictably while also talking irresponsibly about a former deputy Governor who has not offended him in any way.”

