Group Demands Action As Study Reveals 7 In 10 Nigerian Youths Exploited At Work

Research on decent work, conducted by the Network of Youth for Sustainable Initiative (NGYouthSDGs) with funding from the Unifor Social Justice Fund, has revealed that seven out of 10 Nigerian youths have suffered one form of workplace abuse or another.

The abuse, according to the report, ranges from unpaid wages and unsafe working conditions to harassment. According to the report, many remain silent out of fear of losing their jobs and deep mistrust in existing protection systems.

The study, carried out between October and November 2025, surveyed 2,149 young Nigerians aged 15 to 35 across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, painting a grim picture of widespread exploitation, weak labour protections and poor enforcement of workplace rights.

According to the report, 71 per cent of respondents said they had experienced workplace violations, while only 29 per cent reported none. An overwhelming 73.8 per cent of youths were trapped in informal or mixed employment arrangements with no written contracts or social protection, leaving them highly vulnerable to abuse.