New Telegraph

December 9, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 9, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Group Delivers Lifesaving…

Group Delivers Lifesaving Medical Support, Free Surgeries, To Odogbolu Residents

The Detola Abike Mogaji Memorial Foundation (DAMMF) in partnership with the Elite Club of Odogbolu and the Dr Bakare Health Foundation, has delivered a landmark medical outreach during the 2025 Odogbolu Heritage Festival.

DAMMF has been at the forefront of bringing life-changing support to the people of Odogbolu in Ogun State for some years, especially the elderly, vul- nerable families, women, and children.

This year’s programme further reinforced that legacy, offering critical medical intervention that residents described as timely, impactful, and deeply appreciated.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

More than 200 community members received medical attention at various levels, including general consultations, medications, dental care, eye examinations, and referrals for corrective care.

Several others received major surgical procedures at no cost, an opportunity many beneficiaries acknowledged they could not have afforded on their own.

The outreach, held on Thursday, December 4, featured a surgical mission jointly led by Dr. Lateef Bakare of the Dr. Bakare Health Foundation and Dr. Adeolu Olusodo of Atayese Hospital.

Surgeries performed included the removal of breast lumps and the removal of an atrophied testis with associated hydrocele. The medical team confirmed that all surgeries were successful, with patients already responding positively to recovery treatments.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

100-Level Student Of ABSU Found Dead In Her Room
Read Next

‘Digital Transformation Needs Product Manager, Not Tech’