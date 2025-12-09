Group Delivers Lifesaving Medical Support, Free Surgeries, To Odogbolu Residents

The Detola Abike Mogaji Memorial Foundation (DAMMF) in partnership with the Elite Club of Odogbolu and the Dr Bakare Health Foundation, has delivered a landmark medical outreach during the 2025 Odogbolu Heritage Festival.

DAMMF has been at the forefront of bringing life-changing support to the people of Odogbolu in Ogun State for some years, especially the elderly, vul- nerable families, women, and children.

This year’s programme further reinforced that legacy, offering critical medical intervention that residents described as timely, impactful, and deeply appreciated.

More than 200 community members received medical attention at various levels, including general consultations, medications, dental care, eye examinations, and referrals for corrective care.

Several others received major surgical procedures at no cost, an opportunity many beneficiaries acknowledged they could not have afforded on their own.

The outreach, held on Thursday, December 4, featured a surgical mission jointly led by Dr. Lateef Bakare of the Dr. Bakare Health Foundation and Dr. Adeolu Olusodo of Atayese Hospital.

Surgeries performed included the removal of breast lumps and the removal of an atrophied testis with associated hydrocele. The medical team confirmed that all surgeries were successful, with patients already responding positively to recovery treatments.