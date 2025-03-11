Group Decries Women Marginalisation In Politics, Others

Share

In commemoration of the 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD), the Initiative for Research, Innovation, and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD), has raised deep concerns over the continued marginalisation of Nigerian women in politics, the rising cases of femicide and gender based violence in the country.

A statement signed by the Director IRIAD-The Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels, regretted that despite some advancements, women and girls in Nigeria have continued to to face significant challenges mostly stemming from structural and cultural barriers.

She said: “Women constitute nearly half of the population, yet they are severely marginalized in political leadership.

The 2023 general elections witnessed a poor number of elected female representatives, with women occupying less than 10% of parliamentary seats at both the national and state levels. This stems from deep-rooted structural and cultural barriers.

“Additionally, there has been a troubling increase in femicide and other gender-based violence cases in the country, with over 20 cases recorded in less than three months.”

