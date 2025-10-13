Group Decries State Of Education, Health In Osun

Founder of the Victory Support Foundation, Ambassador Olubunmi Oluwafunmilayo Lawal (Bumac), has raised concern over the declining state of healthcare and education in Osun, saying the situation demands urgent attention and conscious leadership choices from residents.

Lawal made this known during a Free Medical Outreach held in ErinOsun, Irepodun Local Government Area, where hundreds of residents benefited from free medical tests, consultations, medications, and eyeglasses.

“Osun is currently moving backwards in terms of education, health and other sectors. My message to the people is to shine their eyes and vote right.

The only person that we can say is competent and intelligent is Alhaji Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), and that’s why we are supporting him,” she said.

The outreach, organised by the Victory Support Foundation in collaboration with the Southwest Progressive Group, featured free screening for hypertension, diabetes, and malaria, alongside eye examinations and free distribution of drugs and glasses to those in need.