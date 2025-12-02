Group Debunks Allegations Against NDPHC MD, Defends Performance

The Accountability and Policy Monitoring Group has rejected recent allegations of financial recklessness and inappropriate use of private jets levelled against the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Engr. Jennifer Adighije.

In a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Suurnen Rachel Akper, the organisation described the claims as entirely fabricated, emphasising that the widely circulated figure of N900 million allegedly approved for her use “is neither real nor approved.”

According to the group, Engr. Adighije has exemplified prudence and responsible leadership since assuming office, contrary to reports suggesting reckless spending.

It cited her frequent use of commercial flights as proof of modesty, noting that on October 28, two staff members of the BAT Ideological Group encountered her aboard a 6:30 a.m. Air Peace flight to Abuja.

The group stressed that she routinely flies commercial, a rare practice for someone in her position, and insisted that any chartered flights undertaken were strictly for urgent, time-sensitive official duties where c o m m e r c i a l schedules would hinder effective service delivery.