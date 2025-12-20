Group D of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco brings together a mix of experienced champions, ambitious challengers, and determined underdogs.

Senegal, the former champions, lead the group, while DR Congo, Benin, and Botswana arrive with different goals but equal determination to make an impact.

Senegal, the Teranga Lions, enter the tournament as one of Africa’s strongest teams. With a squad full of players active in Europe’s top leagues, the team blends skill, experience, and discipline. Their aim is to defend their title and show that their golden generation still has what it takes to dominate African football.

Captain Klidou Koulibaly leads the team under coach Pape Thiaw, and the Lions are ranked second in Africa and 19th in the world. Their opening match against Botswana on December angier will set the pace for their AFCON campaign.

DR Congo, the Leopards, bring a proud history to the group, having won the tournament twice in 1968 and 1974. Known for their physical style of play and attacking threat, the Leopards are eager to return to the top of African football.

Led by captain Chancel Mbemba and coach Sebastien Desabre, DR Congo will aim to balance experience with hunger as they challenge Senegal and the other teams for a top spot in the group Benin, the Stallions, are the unpredictable force in Group D.

Their remarkable run to the quarterfinals in 2019 demonstrated their ability to surprise bigger nations. Under coach Gernot Rohr, Benin relies on strong defensive organisation and sharp counterattacks to create opportunities. Captain Steve Mounie leads the team’s charge, hoping to replicate past successes and shake up the group standings.

Botswana, the Zebras, return to AFCON after more than ten years. With little pressure but plenty of pride, their goal is to compete fiercely, gain respect, and possibly cause an upset.

Led by captain Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and coach Morena Ramoreboli, Botswana’s young squad will look to make the most of every opportunity and show that they can challenge more established teams.