Group counsels Tinubu on food crisis, unemployment

A political group, the Ijaw National Congress (INC), has advised President Bola Tinubu to lift the ban on employment by Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) and combat insecurity as part of the channels to fight hunger and poverty in the country. The INC President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja urged Tinubu to step up the fight against insecurity nationwide.

He said INC had keenly observed the rising cost of food items in the country and the efforts being made by the Federal Government the address it. “It is the strong belief of the INC that lamenting food insecurity in isolation of the general insecurity in the nation amounts to dealing with the symptoms and leaving out the fundamental problem of general insecurity. “That there is hunger and deepening economic hardship in Nigeria is an incontrovertible and socially menacing fact nationwide.”