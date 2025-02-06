Group Congratulates Orji Kalu Over Appointment As Senate C’ttee Chair On SEDC

Share

A political group, Coalition Of All Nigeria Support Group (COANSG) has congratulated Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on his appointment as the Senate Committee Chairman of the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

According to the group, the appointment is a well-deserved recognition of the former Governor of Abia State’s tireless efforts and dedication to the people of Abia North, South East region and the nation at large.

Recall that the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio had on Tuesday announced Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia-North as the substantive pioneer Chairman of the newly created Senate Committee on SEDC.

Before his new appointment, the former Abia State Governor was the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Privatisation.

The group in a statement by its patron, Chief Emeka Ogwo Mba, noted that the vast experience of Senator Kalu would be deplored for the development of the region.

He said, “We’re privileged to have you occupy this position and we are hopeful that your vast experience will be deplored for the development of our dear region. We pray that the Almighty God gives you the wisdom to function in this capacity.

“Your leadership and vision will undoubtedly play a crucial role in driving development and growth in the region. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of your work, as an experienced leader who has seen it all in both the private and public sectors.

“We’re proudly happy to see that you are giving this huge tax which in our mind is the best for the job. Once again, congratulations on this remarkable achievement.”

