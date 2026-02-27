Group Congratulates NAHCON Chair, Calls For Rebranding, Operational Reforms

Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), a registered faithbased civil society organisation that monitors and reports on Hajj and Umrah activities in Nigeria, warmly congratulates the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Ambassador Ismail Abba Yusuf, on his appointment and confirmation by the Senate.

In a statement, the group said: “We believe that Ambassador Yusuf ’s diplomatic background and previous participation in Hajj activities position him well to understand and address the pressing issues within Nigeria’s Hajj and Umrah industry.

“His appointment comes at a time when the commission is grappling with negative public perception that has affected its credibility and its ability to fully discharge its responsibilities as provided in the NAHCON Establishment Act 2006.

“We therefore urge him to provide purposeful leadership that will rebrand the commission and restore public confidence.

“We respectfully call on the chairman to initiate operational reforms in line with global best practices among Hajj-participating countries. “We also advocate the introduction of merit-based policies that will make service to pilgrims the commission’s first and last priority.”