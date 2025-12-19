Group Congratulates Eyesan On Appointment As NUPRC CEO

The Nigerian People Against Corruption Coalition (NIPACC) has congratulated Mrs Oristemeyiwa Eyesan on her appointment as the new Chief Executive (CEO) of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The group, in a statement issued by its Chairman, Iteveh Nur’deen E., and Secretary, C.N. Onyishi, described the decision as timely and strategic, while calling on the Federal Government to probe the immediate past CEO, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, over allegations of large-scale financial and regulatory improprieties estimated at over $200 billion.

The NIPACC said Mrs Eyesan’s appointment reflects President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and institutional reform in the oil and gas sector.

The coalition noted that the development has been widely welcomed by industry stakeholders and civil society groups as a signal of renewed efforts to restore credibility to the upstream petroleum regulator.

According to NIPACC, the appointment underscores the administration’s recognition of competence, integrity, and professionalism as essential qualities for repositioning the upstream sector as a key driver of Nigeria’s economic recovery and sustainable development.

The coalition claimed that its earlier petitions to the Presidency contributed to the removal of Engr. Komolafe.

NIPACC alleged that its petition exposed what it described as disturbing patterns of corruption, regulatory abuse, asset manipulation, and revenue concealment within the NUPRC during Komolafe’s tenure.

The group said these actions allegedly deprived the Federation of monumental revenues at a time of severe fiscal constraints.

Among the allegations outlined were claims of deliberate misrepresentation and concealment of producing oil and gas assets, including Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 119, 129, 113, and 31, as well as Oil Prospecting Licences (OPLs) 2005 and 2006.

NIPACC alleged that these assets were officially classified as non-existent or non-producing, resulting in estimated revenue losses exceeding $20 billion from crude oil sales, gas monetisation, royalties, and taxes.

The coalition further alleged fraudulent manipulation involving OPL 227 and OML 146, claiming that acreage was unlawfully reduced without due process, leading to the disappearance of substantial petroleum-bearing areas. Similar allegations were raised concerning OMLs 33, 46, and 74, where NIPACC claimed that significant portions of acreage were concealed, allegedly costing the Federation billions of dollars in potential revenue.

NIPACC also accused the former NUPRC leadership of facilitating illicit operations by Sterling Exploration and Energy Production Company (SEEPCO), alleging underreporting of oil wells and large-scale revenue leakages.

Additionally, the coalition cited findings relating to multiple personal and corporate bank accounts allegedly linked to Engr. Komolafe, which it claimed was not declared in accordance with statutory requirements.

While emphasising that its actions were driven by civic responsibility and patriotic vigilance, NIPACC commended Tinubu for what it described as decisive leadership in responding to its petitions, noting that the move reinforces the principle that no individual is above the law.

Looking ahead, the coalition urged the new NUPRC leadership under Mrs Eyesan to prioritise institutional cleansing and to establish structured collaboration with credible civil society organizations to enhance transparency and prevent future irregularities.

Reiterating its confidence in Mrs Eyesan, NIPACC described her as a seasoned professional with deep industry knowledge, strong ethical credentials, and a clear understanding of the socio-economic realities of oil-producing communities.

The group expressed optimism that her leadership would revitalise the NUPRC, rebuild public trust, and align Nigeria’s upstream regulatory framework with global best practices.