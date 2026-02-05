Group Condemns Resurgence of Banditry In Northern Nigeria

The Arewa Discussion Group (ADG) has condemned the alarming resurgence and intensification of banditry and kidnappings across several states in Northern Nigeria, saying members of the group are horrified by the recent wave of attacks and abductions plaguing communities in Kwara, Katsina, and Kaduna States, as well as other parts of the region.

The group, in a statement by its spokesperson, Dr. Garba Abari, specifically made reference to the devastating Tuesday, February 3, 2026, attacks on Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, “where reports indicated that over 40 lives were tragically lost, and several houses and sundry property burnt.”

“We also note with grave concern the continuing incidents in areas like Faskari in Katsina and Kajuru in Kaduna States.

“It is especially shameful and a monumental failure that local governments and communities, which recently entered into a truce with these criminal elements, having been failed by the state, are again witnessing such brazen attacks.

“This so-called truce has been exposed as a farce, a naive concession to anarchy that has only emboldened the perpetrators. This approach is not a solution; it is an abdication of responsibility.

“The ADG believes the time for mere condemnation is long past. While we unequivocally condemn these acts of madness, we must now be as creative and decisive as possible in ending this scourge. We must move beyond rhetoric to concrete, effective, and sustainable action.”

Reiterating its earlier call for the immediate and total overhaul of the security strategy in the region, the ADG stressed the need for the deployment of a more robust, proactive, and intelligence-driven security response, moving beyond the current fragmented and piecemeal approaches that have proven inadequate.

Other suggestions by the group include greater collaboration and support for community-based vigilante groups within the framework of the law, and rebuilding trust to isolate criminal elements.

It added: “A high-level summit of Northern political, traditional, and religious leaders to forge a concrete Regional Security Pact, ensuring the North speaks with a singular, powerful voice to secure the subregion. A situation where northern states operate in silos in the face of such horrifying experiences should no longer be tolerated.

“Most importantly, we call on all elected and appointed officials whose primary mandate is the security and welfare of the people to either deliver on this mandate immediately or honourably step aside. Failure is not an option. Where there is a consistent inability to protect the people, resignation is the honourable course to allow for fresh ideas and competent hands to pursue a lasting solution.

“The people of Northern Nigeria, and indeed all Nigerians, deserve peace and security. The Arewa Discussion Group stands in solidarity with all affected communities and will continue to advocate tirelessly for a return to normalcy, safety, and prosperity in our region.”