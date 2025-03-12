Group Condemns Renewed Killings In Benue

Share

The Sankera Peace and Development Forum (SAPEDEF) yesterday condemned the renewed killings in the Sankera communities in the Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

This followed the weekend’s attacks in the Mbagena community in the Mchihe Council Ward of Katsina-Ala LGA by gunmen said to be herdsmen.

The gunmen reportedly killed 11 people and injured many others, and destroying property. In a statement by National President Paul Gbande and National Secretary Doshima Vembe, SAPEDEF labelled the attacks despicable, barbaric, callous and wicked.

The group alleged that five notorious bandits named Chen, Mathew, Full Fire , Overall Konyo and Anyogo were responsible for the attacks. SAPEDEF said:

“We reliably learnt a few days ago that Chen rustled and killed over 100 cattle, but most of them were later recovered by men of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and other security agencies after hot pursuit, this is another cause for provocation, which impact could be unimaginable.

“If security agencies don’t beef up their security dragnet, there may be attacks at that general area very soon.”

