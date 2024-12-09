Group Condemns Okuama Leader’s Death In Army Detention, Demands Probe

Share

The Urhobo Media Practitioners and Advocacy Group has expressed shock and sadness over the death of Pa James Oghoroko, the President-General of Okuama town in Ewu Kingdom, Ughelli South LGA of Delta State.

Pa Oghoroko reportedly died in military detention on Wednesday “following torture and alleged inhumane treatment”.

The sad news of his death was revealed by leaders of Okuama at an emergency meeting held on Thursday in the community where it was also revealed that another Okuama leader in military detention, Pa Dennis Okugbaye, is presently battling with a life-threatening ailment.

A statement signed by Okpare Theophilus Onojeghen, Omafume Amurun and Shedrack Onitsha, on behalf of the group reads:

“We demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Pa Oghoroko’s death and call for those responsible to be held accountable.

“We also urge the Nigerian government to address the underlying issues that led to the conflict in Okuama community and work towards finding a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

“Furthermore, we call on international human rights bodies, including the United Nations, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch, to take notice of the human rights abuse in Okuama town in Ewu Kingdom and condemn the actions of the Nigerian military and government”.

Share

Please follow and like us: