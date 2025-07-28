Group Condemns Move to Terminate PINlL’s Surveillance Contract

A Niger Delta group, the Buckingham Palace Group, yesterday condemned the calls by some ex-Niger Delta agitators for the termination of the surveillance contract awarded to Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL).

In a statement, the group also dismissed the Aggressive Niger Delta Freedom Fighters Forum’s allegations of marginalisation of community youths, and the Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III’s alleged involvement in bunkering.

In the statement by Public Relations Officer Kenny Amgbare and Vice President Festus Ederekumor, the group describing the allegations against PINL and the Olu of Warri as “baseless, wild, weightless, and inflammatory”.

It added that the allegations were “ill-conceived and self- serving”, explaining that on the allegations of marginalization of host communities/youth leaders, the group said that PINL has “consistently operated within a framework of inclusiveness, equity, and local content by maintaining active engagements with host communities”.