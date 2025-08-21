Group Condemns Frequent Killings, Abductions In S’East

An advocacy group, Salvation and Service (SnS), has decried the human rights violations and extra-judicial killing of innocent people by state and non-state actors in the South East.

The group, which was reacting to a recent report by Amnesty International that at least 1,844 people were killed between January 2021 and June 2023 in the South East, said that it seems life has lost its sanctity in the area.

A statement signed by Prince Tim Nwaro, general secretary of the group, stated: “The report by Amnesty International tagged: ‘A Decade of Impunity’ is repulsive, reprehensible and repugnant. “It is unfortunate that the South East has become a killing field because of government’s failure or refusal to address the security crises in the region.

“In fact, government is stoking the embers of insecurity through some its actions or lack of it. “As captured in ‘A Decade of Impunity,’ the South East has, over the years, witnessed bloodchilling incidents of extrajudicial killings, torture, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and destruction of property carried out by armed groups, state-backed militias, vigilantes, cult gangs and security forces.