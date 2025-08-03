Group Condemns Fake News Campaign Targeting NNPCL Chief

…Warns Of Plot To Disrupt Energy Sector

The Situation Room on Positive Reforms has raised an alarm over a malicious fake campaign targeting the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), Mr. Bashir Ojulari.

The group alleges that detractors are spreading false claims about Ojulari’s resignation in a deliberate attempt to destabilise Nigeria’s energy sector and undermine the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement signed by Dr Collins Atawodi, the group condemned the fabricated reports, which falsely claimed that the Presidency forced Ojulari to resign.

The group described the fake news as a calculated plot to disrupt Nigeria’s energy supply, potentially triggering fuel shortages, reintroducing fuel queues, and inciting widespread unrest.

The group pointed to Ojulari’s recent achievements, including his efforts to reform the nation’s refineries and recover revenue previously tied up by questionable deals with international oil companies (IOCs).

These successes, the group suggests, may have provoked the wave of false accusations aimed at discrediting him.

“This malicious lie is the work of enemies of President Tinubu, who are desperate to discredit his administration and halt the progress of recent reforms,” said Dr. Collins Atawodi.

“Mr. Ojulari’s refusal to engage in corrupt practices and his commitment to transparency in managing oil revenue have made him a target of those who profited from the mismanagement of NNPCL in the past.”

The group praised Ojulari’s leadership, noting his dedication to increasing national revenue and implementing reforms at NNPCL.

They urged the Presidency to stand by Ojulari and protect him from those seeking to derail his efforts. “Allowing his opponents to succeed would set Nigeria back and reduce NNPCL to a drain on resources,” the statement warned.

The Situation Room also called on media organisations to strengthen their gatekeeping to prevent the spread of fake news, which they argue risks discrediting the media and fueling public unrest.

“Those opposing Mr. Ojulari’s reforms will do everything to protect their illicit financial flows, but they have no right to halt Nigeria’s progress,” Atawodi added.

The group concluded by demanding that those behind the smear campaign cease their efforts and allow Ojulari to continue his work for the benefit of the nation. “Enough is enough,” the statement declared.