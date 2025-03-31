Group Condemns Extrajudicial Killing Of 16 Hunters In Edo

Share

A rights group, Global Rights, has condemned the killing of 16 hunters in the Uromi area of Edo State, describing the incident as barbaric and a blatant violation of human rights.

According to Global Rights, the extrajudicial killing of the hunters demonstrates a total disregard for the sanctity of life and undermines the rule of law in Nigeria.

The Executive Director of Global Rights, Abiodun Baiyewu, made this known in a statement made available to New Telegraph.

The statement read: “Global Rights condemns in the strongest possible terms the senseless and heinous killing of sixteen hunters in Uromi, Edo State, on March 27, 2025.

“These individuals were tragically mistaken for kidnappers by local vigilantes who, instead of adhering to the rule of law, took justice into their own hands and unlawfully ended their lives.

“This gruesome act is yet another example of the increasing disregard for human life in Nigeria. The 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) is unequivocal in its protection of the right to life, stating in Section 33(1) that: ‘Every person has a right to life, and no one shall be deprived intentionally of his life, save in execution of a court sentence.’

“The extrajudicial killing of these hunters is a blatant violation of this fundamental right and an affront to the rule of law.

“Furthermore, Section 43 of the Constitution guarantees the right of every Nigerian to own property and reside in any part of the country.

“The unlawful targeting of individuals based on unfounded suspicion of their ethnicity and way of life contravene this constitutional provision and underscores the dangers posed by unchecked vigilantism.

“While we acknowledge the growing frustration of citizens due to the government’s seeming inability to curb banditry and kidnapping, nothing justifies this act of jungle justice.

“The absence of effective law enforcement cannot serve as an excuse for individuals to usurp the role of the state and engage in extrajudicial executions.

“This incident also poses a grave risk of exacerbating ethnic and religious tensions, with potentially devastating consequences for national peace and security.

“In light of this, Global Rights calls on the Nigerian government and its law enforcement agencies to immediately launch a full-scale investigation into this barbaric act.

“Those responsible—both the perpetrators and those who aided and abetted them—must be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and urge political, traditional, and religious leaders to preach messages of peace, unity, and restraint.

“It is our collective duty to ensure that this tragedy is not exploited to fuel further violence or division.

“The individuals responsible for this crime do not represent any ethnic or religious group; they must be held personally accountable for their actions.

“Finally, we reiterate our call on the government at all levels to fulfill its constitutional duty to ensure the security and welfare of all Nigerians.

“Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution explicitly states that: ‘The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.’

“The rise of vigilante justice and extrajudicial killings is a direct consequence of the state’s failure to provide adequate security and justice mechanisms.

“The government must act decisively to restore public confidence in its ability to protect lives and uphold the rule of law.”

