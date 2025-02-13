Share

…Calls for PFN, Christian elders to intervene

A Christian youth advocacy group, the Nigerian Christian Youth Network (NCYN), has criticized the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for what it calls unwarranted interference in the ongoing contractual dispute between music producer, Ezekiel Onyedikachi, popularly known as EeZee Tee, and renowned gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Michael Ekwere, the group expressed deep concerns over the EFCC’s involvement in what it insists is a purely civil matter, urging the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and respected Christian leaders to mediate instead.

According to NCYN, its independent findings confirm that the disagreement between EeZee Tee and Mercy Chinwo is strictly contractual and does not fall under the EFCC’s mandate of tackling economic and financial crimes.

The group criticized the commission for allegedly abandoning its core duty of combating large-scale corruption in Nigeria while expending resources on what should have been a matter for civil courts.

“As a faith-based organization, we are deeply concerned about the dispute between EeZee Tee and Mercy Chinwo.

“They are both respected members of the Christian community, and the controversy has sparked debates in both Christian and secular circles.

“However, from all indications, this is nothing more than a contractual disagreement,” the statement read.

NCYN explained that Mercy Chinwo has accused EeZee Tee’s label, EeZee Conceptz, of withholding her legitimate earnings, while the record label has countered by demanding proper account reconciliation, claiming that Chinwo failed to remit the company’s share of her earnings from public engagements.

“This is a simple contractual dispute that should be resolved in a civil court.

“However, we are alarmed that the EFCC has allowed itself to be used as an instrument of intimidation in this case,” the group added.

The NCYN further alleged that the EFCC had taken actions that suggest bias, including freezing EeZee Tee’s domiciliary account last year without a court order, detaining him for nine days in Ilorin, Kwara State, and compelling him to pay Mercy Chinwo $274,000.

The group noted that when EeZee Tee challenged his detention through a fundamental rights enforcement suit, the EFCC retaliated by obtaining an arrest warrant from another court.

“In the three-count charge currently before the Federal High Court, Lagos, the EFCC is accusing EeZee Tee of ‘fraudulent conversion’ of earnings belonging to Mercy Chinwo and fellow gospel artist Judikay.

“From what we have gathered, the EFCC appears to be acting on a script, either for personal or pecuniary interests,” the statement alleged.

The NCYN urged the commission’s chairman to rein in his officers and prevent further misuse of the agency’s powers.

“We see no reason why the EFCC should allow itself to be manipulated into harassing, intimidating, and embarrassing individuals over civil disputes,” the statement added.

The group also called on the Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to investigate this case alongside others where the EFCC has allegedly been used to settle personal scores.

Furthermore, NCYN appealed to the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and respected Christian elders to intervene, warning that the ongoing controversy could have negative implications for the Christian music industry.

Share

