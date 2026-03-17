Group Condemns Disruption Of Empowerment Rally In Owerri

The Tinubu Youth Vanguard Organisation (TYVO) Director-General Innocent Egede has condemned the disruption of a youth empowerment rally organised by the City Boy Movement in Owerri.

He described the incident as unfortunate and harmful to youth development efforts in the South East. In a statement yesterday, Egede said the incident undermines genuine initiatives aimed at empowering young Nigerians and promoting economic inclusion.

According to reports, the empowerment programme—designed to distribute support materials and economic relief items to youths across the SouthEast—was disrupted by some local elements.

The disturbance reportedly caused panic among participants, leading to a stampede and the looting of items meant for distribution to beneficiaries.

Egede expressed concern over the breakdown of order at the event, stressing that such actions could discourage organisations and stakeholders from undertaking programmes targeted at youth empowerment.