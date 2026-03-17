New Telegraph

March 17, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Group Condemns Disruption…

Group Condemns Disruption Of Empowerment Rally In Owerri

The Tinubu Youth Vanguard Organisation (TYVO) Director-General Innocent Egede has condemned the disruption of a youth empowerment rally organised by the City Boy Movement in Owerri.

He described the incident as unfortunate and harmful to youth development efforts in the South East. In a statement yesterday, Egede said the incident undermines genuine initiatives aimed at empowering young Nigerians and promoting economic inclusion.

According to reports, the empowerment programme—designed to distribute support materials and economic relief items to youths across the SouthEast—was disrupted by some local elements.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The disturbance reportedly caused panic among participants, leading to a stampede and the looting of items meant for distribution to beneficiaries.

Egede expressed concern over the breakdown of order at the event, stressing that such actions could discourage organisations and stakeholders from undertaking programmes targeted at youth empowerment.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Retired Edo Teachers, LG Workers Get Gratuity 14 Years After Retirement
Read Next

Maiduguri Attack: ‘Nigeria Under Siege,’ Obi Warns Nigerians