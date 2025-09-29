Group Condemns Dangote For Sacking of 800 Workers, Commends DSS, Labour Ministry

A civil society organisation, Save the Republic, has expressed concern over reports that more than 800 Nigerian engineers and workers were dismissed by the Dangote Refinery after attempts to join a trade union.

In a statement signed by its convener, Deji Adeyanju, Esq., the group said the matter raises serious questions about labour rights, fair employment practices, and Nigeria’s regulatory environment.

According to the group, the Nigerian Constitution and the Trade Unions Act recognise the right of workers to freely associate and join unions, and any attempt to restrict such rights would be inconsistent with the law.

“The right to organise is a constitutional guarantee under Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended,” Adeyanju said. “It is important that Nigerian workers are able to exercise this right without fear of dismissal or intimidation.”

Save the Republic also drew attention to the broader implications of the refinery’s reported actions, noting that the Dangote Group has benefitted from various government interventions and licences. Adeyanju stressed that, given the scale of public support received, transparency and fairness in employment practices were essential.

He added that Nigeria’s competition and consumer protection laws discourage practices that could entrench monopoly or undermine the rights of stakeholders, including employees.

The group called on relevant government agencies to look into the matter and provide clarity on the reported mass dismissals, as well as on allegations that some positions previously held by Nigerians were being filled by foreign workers.

“This is not only a matter of labour relations but also of public accountability,” Adeyanju noted. “When a project of this scale has received extraordinary state support, Nigerians have a right to demand fair treatment of workers and full transparency in employment practices.”

The group emphasised that its intervention was not aimed at targeting any individual or company but at upholding the principles of fairness, transparency, and respect for the rights of Nigerian workers.

The group appealed for calm and dialogue in resolving the ongoing dispute. It urged all parties to return to the negotiation table, stressing that the rights of workers must be respected while also ensuring that the refinery continues to thrive.

“The way forward is the dialogue table. Nobody wants to kill the Dangote Refinery. We all want Dangote to work, but we also want the rights of the Nigerian worker to be respected,” he said.

As part of a sustainable resolution, the group further recommended the reinstatement of the affected workers.

“Our position is not against the refinery or its management,” they added. “It is about ensuring fairness and protecting the dignity of Nigerian workers through constructive dialogue.”

The group commended the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Ministry of Labour and Employment for their efforts at resolving the situation.