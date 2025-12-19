Group Condemns Call For Renaming Of UNILORIN After Sheik Alimi

A socio-cultural organisation, under the aegis of the Kwara South Consultative Forum, has kicked against the call by the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, for the renaming of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) after Sheikh Alimi of the Alimi Dynasty in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari had made the call at the just concluded 50th anniversary celebrations of the University of Ilorin. The Forum, however, said it viewed, “the push as a highly provocative suggestion, which is indifferent to the diversity and divergent history of other ethnic groups in the state.”

The Forum also called on the state government to rename the Government House after late Brigadier General David Bamigboye, being the pioneer Military Governor of the State, instead of renaming it Ahmadu Bello House.

The Forum, in a statement by its Secretary General, Engr. Adebayo Simon Daramola, while alluding to call for the renaming of UNILORIN after Sheik Alimi, said: “The entire state of Kwara is the catchment area of the University of Ilorin. We are just not homogeneous enough in Kwara State for that idea to ever be muted.

“Neither do we want to go into needless arguments with members of other ethnic groups in other senatorial districts because of mutual respects between us and other such organisations towards the development of the state. “However, the fact that the University is located in Ilorin does not confer ownership on the city.

The privilege of being the host also does not confer ownership on the city, while the privilege of being the host community should not be confused to mean exclusive ownership either.

“It should be noted that the significance of the history of the head of Alimi dynasty bears no relevance to the people of Ekiti, Ibolo and Igbomina descents of Kwara South and even of the other Senatorial District (Kwara North).