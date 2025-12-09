Group Condemns Call For FIRS Chair, Adedeji, To Step Down

The Campaign for Democracy (CD) has rejected the call by some groups asking the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacchaeus Adedeji, to step aside.

The group, in a statement by its National Secretary, Comrade Olufemi Lawson, said the call is baseless, malicious and politically-sponsored.

It said: “We state without ambiguity that this shadowy coalition does not represent the Arewa community, Nigerian youths, or any credible constituency in our nation.

“Their claims are fraudulent, deceptive and clearly orchestrated by economic saboteurs violently opposed to the ongoing reforms championed by the FIRS under Dr. Adedeji’s leadership.

“These individuals and their sponsors are threatened by the transparency, efficiency and integrity that the FIRS has brought into Nigeria’s tax administration.

“Their agenda is to derail the important strides being recorded in the economic reform efforts of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”