Group Condemns Attempt To De-Market Enugu Int’l Airport

A group, the Enugu Good Governance Group, has frowned on what it described as a deliberate attempt to demarket the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, saying it was unfounded and an unhealthy rivalry taken too far.

The group, which was reacting to a report, which claimed that the runway of the airport was in disrepair and that the facility may be shut down to avert plane crash, however, commended the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for the timely rebuttal of the fake report.

The group vented its displeasure via a statement issued by its Director of Communications, Mr. Chuks Onovo yesterday.

“We wish to commend FAAN for refuting the fake news, and clarifying that the Enugu runway is in good order, and, in fact, among the best in the country.

“This claim, as FAAN has clarified, is very much untrue. We have since established that the said publication was the handiwork of unhealthy competitors in a federal setting, who are determined to de-market the Enugu Airport to shore up their own fortunes.”

