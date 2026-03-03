Group Condemns Attack On Oyegun’s Residence

…laments rising political persecution

A civil society organisation, Inspiring Future Generation (IFG), has condemned the recent attack on the residence of a former Governor of Edo State, Chief Odigie Oyegun.

In a statement over the weekend, the Convener of IFG, Comrade Olu Amuda, said the attack was wrong irrespective of who was behind it. Recall that unidentified gunmen had brazenly attacked the venue where chieftains of African Democratic Congress (ADC) including Mr. Peter Obi were holding a meeting in Benin City.

Amuda said recent developments where the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to be muzzling everyone into the party by every means was far from being civil, stressing that every Nigerian should be allowed to exercise their choice of political decisions.

He lamented that the politics in Edo State was becoming something else, adding that some families were still grieving over the murder and disappearance of their loved ones, including John Oni, Obala Onime, Charles Idonijie Martins, among others, who may have taken the decision to stay away from near death political persecution currently spreading across the country.

According to him, “after over 60 years of independence, Nigerian political leaders should have by now outgrown the use of thugs to settle scores and targeting political opponents for persecution. “Instead of teaching smaller countries around us how to play civilised politics, it is unfortunate that we are the ones showing the wrong path to follow.”