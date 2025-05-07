Group Condemns Attack On Natasha, Ezekwesili

Share

The South East People’s Initiative has condemned the recent attack on Senator Natasha AkpotiUduaghan and the former Minister, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili by a UK-based Nigerian business woman, Sandra Duru, popularly known as Professor Mgbeke.

Duru had alleged that the suspended lawmaker lied over her sexual allegation claims against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio. She also alleged that Ezekwesili was paid to back Natasha’s claims, an allegation which both women have denied.

In a statement, National Publicity Secretary of the group, Mazi Chinedum Obi, condemned the attack, describing Duru as a serial blackmailed, adding that her claims were unfounded.

The statement reads: “The South-East People’s Initiative strongly condemns Sandra Duru’s unwarranted attacks on Dr. Oby Ezekwesili and Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“We hail Dr. Ezekwesili’s courage in standing up for Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s alleged victimisation.” “Sandra Duru’s actions demonstrate a clear disregard for truth and decorum.”

