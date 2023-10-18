Group Condemns Attack On Akume Over His Alleged Plot To Hijack Alia’s Govt

A group known as Benue Political Stakeholders (BPS) yesterday condemned the ‘unwarranted and unjustifiable’ attacks on the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume over claims by some persons that he was allegedly plotting to hijack Governor Hyacinth Alia’s government and undermine his administration.

The group made the condemnation at a news briefing in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Leader of the group, Hon. Shimataver Atim-Atedze, said the resumption of the attack on Akume was a deliberate plot to pitch President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against the SGF, stressing that the gang up is a ploy to heat up the polity by acting a script handed them by enemies of the state.

Hon. Atim-Atedze regretted that rather than seek to identify the prevailing social and security challenges and economic concerns in the state and Nigeria at large as well as proffer solutions to them, the attackers have resorted to spreading falsehood against Akume, an act he further described as ‘shameful’.

“We decry their very shameful outings as being highly provocative, disheartening, and condemnable.

“Their primary premeditated target is to pitch the President, Bola Ahmad Tinubu against our illustrious son, Senator George Akume, and say that he is contesting for President. Their plot is at best naive.

“For the avoidance of doubt, George Akume has had a very robust and deep relationship with President Bola Tinubu that has spanned decades.

“Both have shared common concerns and agitations over the well-being of the good citizens of this nation. When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed the mantle of leadership of Nigeria, he personally saw in our son the capability to serve in his government as SGF.

“And since his appointment as can be attested to by all, Senator Akume has left no one in doubt of his burning dedication and commitment to the fulfillment of President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda for Nigeria.

“We wish to encourage our boys from Benue State to understand clearly that Senator George Akume’s appointment as SGF was never and can never be about Benue State but the entire federation of Nigeria.

“It is curious therefore to see

our boys attempting to reduce the hallowed office of the SGF to Benue content”.

Hon. Atim-Atedze noted that since the assumption of office, Sen. Akume had been preoccupied with several responsibilities and giving the best of his capability to compliment the efforts of the President whose quest is to reposition the country for greater political and economic benefits by the citizenry.

He viewed Akume as a dependable ally as well as a faithful and loyal servant to both his people and leaders, and who has been a true team player and consistent with his noble virtues of sincerity and accountability both in his private and public life.

He advised the attackers to refrain from their determination to drag the hard-earned reputation of the SGF in the mud and public ridicule.

Hon. Atim-Atedze also cautioned sponsors of the attackers to redirect their energies and resources to more productive ventures and desist forthwith from fanning the embers of discord and disunity in the state.

According to him, now that party politics was over, there was every need for all to support the policies and programs of Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration to succeed.