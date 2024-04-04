Group Condemns Attack On Agbese, Says Culprits Must Be Brought To Book 

The Enone Elite Fronts (EEF) has strongly condemned the heinous and cowardly act of the alleged assassination attempt on Philip Agbese, the distinguished House of Representatives member representing the esteemed Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the group expresses profound dismay at the barbaric and callous nature of the incident, which has shocked the community and tarnished the fabric of democratic values.

Comrade Simon Okoh, speaking on behalf of the EEF, conveyed deep concern over the brazenness of the attack, labelling it as a desperate and reprehensible act perpetrated by individuals known in society for their nefarious and deceitful tendencies.

Such actions not only threaten the safety and security of our elected representatives but also undermine the fundamental principles of justice and democracy upon which our nation is built.

It is particularly troubling that the alleged assailants, purportedly including the caretaker chairman of Ado Local Government Area, Hon. Agbese Onazi, in collusion with Deputy Speaker Hon. Lami Danladi Ogenyi, would resort to such despicable means to target Agbese while he was diligently engaged in a Constituency outreach with his Enone constituents. This betrayal of public trust and violation of democratic norms cannot be tolerated in any civilized society.

The EEF calls upon the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into this reprehensible incident, ensuring that all those responsible are swiftly brought to justice and held accountable for their actions.

Moreover, the group urges measures to be taken to enhance the security and protection of elected officials and public figures, safeguarding their ability to serve their constituents without fear or intimidation.

In reaffirming its commitment to upholding the principles of democracy, justice, and the rule of law, the EEF stands in solidarity with Chief (Dr.) Philip Agbese and his family during this challenging time, offering unwavering support and solidarity.

Let it be known that attacks on our elected representatives are attacks on the very foundation of our democracy, and we must collectively condemn and confront such threats with unity and resolve.