Group Commends Tinubu’s Economic Reforms

Share

The Coalition of Niger Delta Youth stakeholders has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his transformative reforms which are aimed at fostering sustainable development and economic growth in Nigeria.

The coalition recognized the President’s commitment to addressing the challenges facing the nation, particularly in the Niger Delta region and pledged unwavering support for his initiatives.

The group also highlights that the President. Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government has introduced tax exemptions for low-income earners and essential goods to reduce financial pressure on economically disadvantaged Nigerians.

It stated that the proposed ₦826 billion for education in 2025 aims to enhance literacy, skills acquisition, and workforce productivity. Similarly, ₦402 billion for healthcare seeks to improve health outcomes, directly impacting human capital development.

General Bodmas Kemepadei hails Tompolo’s Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited for his giant strides and achievements in the Niger Delta Region and contributions to the Nigerian Economy leading to an N50.88tn rise of crude oil revenue in 2024, a milestone achievement as described by the NNPCL.

In a statement on Friday by General Bodmas Kemepadei, Leader, Coalition of Niger Delta Youth stakeholders, it stated that President Tinubu’s administration has undertaken significant steps to enhance transparency, boost investment and empower local communities.

These reforms the leaders of the group stated are crucial not only for the prosperity of the Niger Delta but for the entire nation as well.

The state reads: “The coalition believes that with these measures, Nigeria is on the path to achieving greater socio-economic stability and environmental sustainability.

“We are encouraged by President Tinubu’s proactive approach to governance and his dedication to uplifting the lives of our people.

“His focus on infrastructural development, job creation and youth empowerment resonates deeply with us. We believe that these reforms will pave the way for a brighter future for the Niger Delta and beyond.

“Despite widespread outcry by critics, President Tinubu has pushed forward with Tax Reform Bills aimed at harmonizing multiple taxes into a single levy, reducing bureaucratic hurdles and enhancing compliance by lowering the overall tax burden, the administration has introduced significant measures that will stimulate business activities, particularly for struggling enterprises.

“The theory behind the reforms posits that improved compliance and a broader tax base could significantly increase government revenue, enabling investments in public services.

“Revenue diversification is critical to reducing Nigeria’s dependence on oil and cushioning the economy against volatile global oil prices.

“Data obtained from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, an agency of the Federal Government, confirmed that Nigeria produced a total of 408,680,457 barrels of crude oil in 2024 kudos to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, NNPCL, Nigeria Petroleum Minister and other agencies including the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme Dr Dennis Otuaro for his leadership approach that has kept the Niger Delta Region in relative peace.

“We stand ready to collaborate with the federal government to ensure the successful implementation of these reforms.

“We urge our fellow youth in the region to engage positively and contribute to the nation-building efforts championed by President Tinubu and other leaders from the region especially, High Chief Ekpemupolo Oweizede alias Tompolo, Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro PAP Administrator, High.Chief Kestin Pondi TSSNL Managing Director and other notable personalities…

“In solidarity with the President’s vision, we call upon all other stakeholders, including local communities, civil society organizations, and the private sector, to join hands in supporting these transformative initiatives. Together, we can create a more prosperous and equitable Nigeria for all.” The statement concludes.

Share

Please follow and like us: