Group Commends Tinubu For Addressing Rot In Humanitarian Ministry

…demands action against permanent secretary

An Abuja-based civil rights organisation, Empowerment for Unemployed Youths Initiative, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for acting decisively to address the fraud and monumental corruption in the Ministry of Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation.

This followed the suspension of the Minister, Dr Betta Edu and Hajia Halima Shehu, the National Coordinator, Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) for their involvement in the misappropriation of funds and other unwholesome transactions amounting to billions of naira.

In a letter addressed to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu through the National Coordinator, Comrade Danesi Momoh and Igwe Ude-Umanta, Director, Research and Programmes; the group praised Mr President for his courage and forthrightness but asked him to go a step further and sanction the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry too.

The letter which was sighted by newsmen on Monday in Abuja, commended the courageous and pragmatic approach of President Tinubu’s leadership. While noting that his vision and mission for the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation which was to uplift the downtrodden citizens, the poorest of the poor by providing them with succour was well understood, the group regretted that his intention was sabotaged by the people he had graciously entrusted with that very important responsibility.

The letter partly reads: “While we welcome your Swift action in suspending the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Edu and the Coordinator of National Social Investment Programme Agency, Hajia Halima Shehu, we also call on you to suspend and subject the Permanent Secretary, Mr Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan to thorough probe.

“It is our reasoned contention that the Permanent Secretary can’t be uninvolved or unaware of the sleaze that happened in a Ministry where he is the Chief Accounting Officer and highest-ranking Civil Servant. He has either refused to offer professional advice, or he is a conspirator, or a lukewarm witness to the crime, or an unaware bystander, or an incompetent Permanent Secretary.

“Whichever of these roles played by the Permanent Secretary, he is overtly or covertly involved. He, therefore, cannot be absolved without deliberate scrutiny of his less-than-impressive roles. In fact, the idea of handing the Ministry to his caretaker-ship is absurd and unacceptable because nothing so far suggests that he is free from the corruption allegations in the Ministry”.

The group finally urged Nigerians to be vigilant and report cases of corruption and abuse of office to the appropriate authorities, maintaining that “Nigeria now has a President who is committed to fighting corruption and vigorously pursuing the renewed hope agenda.

“We must therefore use to opportunity to purge our country of corrupt and inefficient leaders who are only after looting our commonwealth”.