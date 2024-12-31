Group Commends Sultan For Honouring Senator Yari With Marafan Sokoto

Share

Shehi Marafan Sokoto Youth Development Initiative has expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the Sultan of Sokoto for honouring Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar with the traditional title of Marafan Sokoto.

Alhaji Mujtaba Isah Helele, chairman of the group, made this statement during a press conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Sokoto.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the entire Sultanate Council for their wisdom in selecting Sen. Abubakar for this honour.”

Sen. Yari Abubakar is a well-known figure in Nigeria, renowned for his visionary leadership, role modelling, and democratic values.

During his tenure as Governor of Zamfara State, he implemented impactful policies that left a lasting legacy, particularly in areas such as youth empowerment, peacebuilding, infrastructure development, justice, and philanthropy.

His commitment to uplifting the lives of his people has made him a true servant of the masses, and his achievements continue to serve as benchmarks for other leaders.

The altruistic legacy of Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar serves as a powerful inspiration to many.

His selfless contributions have positively impacted communities across Nigeria, improving the lives of the underprivileged and promoting sustainable development.

As a beacon of hope, he has demonstrated remarkable leadership, particularly among youth and marginalized groups, showcasing that true leadership uplifts those in need.

The announcement of his turban as Marafan Sokoto was met with widespread celebration across Nigeria and beyond, a testament to his significant contributions to societal progress, Islamic values, and youth development initiatives. Senator Abubakar has consistently supported the Sultanate Council and the legacy of Shehu Usman Dan Fodio.

During his tenure as Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, he championed initiatives promoting peace, unity, and development in northern Nigeria.

His dedication to rural and urban development, justice, and welfare has demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities.

The conferment of the title “Marafan Sokoto” recognizes his achievements and commitment to justice, equity, and societal betterment.

We commend the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, CFR, mni, for his outstanding leadership in honouring Senator Abubakar with this prestigious title.

This decision reinforces the Sultanate’s mission of promoting excellence, service, and dedication to humanity.

As an association committed to youth and societal development, we are confident in Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar’s ability to fulfil his new role with dedication.

His track record demonstrates his capacity to lead, inspire, and uplift communities.

We pray for his continued wisdom, strength, and guidance in his new role as Marafan Sokoto, as well as the success of the Sultan of Sokoto and peace in Nigeria.

