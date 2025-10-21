Group Commends Oyebanji’s Leadership Style

The Rights Monitoring Group (RMG), a coalition of civil society organisations focused on electoral reform and sustainable development, has applauded the exemplary leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, noting that his administration has become synonymous with peace, inclusive governance, and infrastructure-driven progress.

In a statement signed by its Acting National Coordinator, Dr Leke Alao, observed that, in a federation where political contestation often degenerates into acrimony, the prevailing unanimity of purpose among Ekiti political actors, including opposition leaders, is both legally and politically unprecedented.

According to the RMG, this consensus reaffirms the constitutional principle that governance is a continuum and underscores the duty of every elected government to promote peace, order, and good governance as envisaged under section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution. The group stated that Oyebanji’s government has judiciously fulfilled this constitutional obligation