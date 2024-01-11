Group Commends NDDC MD Over HOPE Programme

The leadership of the Niger Delta Youth Movement (NDYM) has commended Dr Samuel Ogbuku-led the management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for the ‘Holistic Opportunities Project and Engagement’ HOPE programme in the NigerDelta.

This was contained in a statement endorsed by Comrade Prince Boboye Peretu National President of the group and made available to Journalist in Uyo on Thursday.

According to the group, “We are aware that 370 trainees cutting across all the 185 Local Government Areas of the nine states of the region have been trained as local government trainers.

They further highlighted “It is designed to create a comprehensive resource database of the youths population of the Niger Delta Region and as a platform to empower the youths on a sustainable basis.

“We are also aware that HOPE aims to provide targeted training and potential opportunities based on a data-driven approach to over 300,000 registrants.

The group also averred ”LIGHT UP THE NIGER DELTA’ is a solar-powered street light project of the commission covering the 9 states of the region”.

They added, “Aside from assisting the state governments in reducing the cost of diesel for generators and other associated ancillary expenses, it has lighted up hitherto dark street corners prone to criminality.

“These solar-powered street lights, with their low operational cost and unencumbered installation have enhanced security and contribute a sense of communal and social heritage in the region”.

They stated that Reports from different states have it that this ‘LIGHT UP THE NIGER DELTA’ programme has stimulated economic growth, empowered local businesses and serves as a beacon of hope in the nation’s quest for sustainable development.

“As the umbrella youth group in the region, NDYM shall continue to partner with the commission under your management for the realization of this unparalleled human and infrastructure capital development venture ever embarked upon by any management since the formation of the commission”.

“Any laudable project, programme and, or policy for the region from any ministry, department or agency of government shall always be supported, monitored and encouraged for the betterment of our region and people”.