Group Commends JAMB Registrar’s Handling Of 2025 UTME Crisis

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG) has commended the Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, for his transparent and responsible handling of the controversy surrounding the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

In a statement issued in Abuja by its Chairman, Peter A. Okebukola, JEOG praised the Registrar for his “candour, courage, and transparency” in addressing public concerns and clearly explaining the technical errors that affected some examination centres.

“On behalf of JEOG, I extend our heartfelt solidarity and unwavering support to the Registrar, the entire JAMB leadership, and all candidates affected by the recent developments,” Okebukola said.

“We commend the Registrar’s integrity and accountability in addressing the matter.”

The group described Oloyede’s actions as a demonstration of fairness and transparency in Nigeria’s educational assessment system.

“The decision to admit the oversight and initiate remedial action reflects the highest ideals of public service and accountability,” the statement noted.

JEOG also lauded JAMB’s coordination with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to reduce scheduling conflicts for candidates writing concurrent examinations, and its efforts to ensure that no candidate is unduly disadvantaged.

While acknowledging the anxiety experienced by affected candidates and their families, the group urged them to accept JAMB’s apology and explanation in good faith.

“We stand with you during this challenging period,” the group said.

As a key component of JAMB’s quality assurance framework, JEOG emphasized that the errors were not indicative of systemic failure but rather an isolated instance of human error.

The group further reiterated its pride in JAMB’s inclusive education policies, particularly the Registrar’s commitment to promoting access to tertiary education for persons with disabilities.

“We are confident that this episode will ultimately strengthen public trust in JAMB,” Okebukola concluded.

“Let this serve as a reminder that while human systems may falter, our collective resolve to uphold justice and equity in education must never waver.”

