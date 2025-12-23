Group Commends FG’s Wood Export Ban

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has commended the Federal Government for imposing an immediate nationwide ban on the export of wood and allied product.

It also lauded FG for revoking all previously issued licences and permits. Reacting to the announcement of the ban, HEDA’s Executive Secretary, Sulaimon Arigbabu, in a statement yesterday described the decision as a longoverdue return to wisdom and responsibility in environmental governance.

According to him, the directive signals a renewed commitment by the Federal Government to protecting Nigeria’s rapidly shrinking forest resources and addressing the growing threats of climate change. Arigbabu noted that Nigeria has for too long lived in painful contradictions.

He said: “We cry about droughts, floods, extreme heat and desertification, yet we have turned the trees that God blessed us as our first line of defence against extreme weather events into a thriving export business. This hypocrisy has come at a huge environmental and social cost.”

While applauding the policy, Arigbabu warned that the challenge runs far deeper than a single executive pronouncement. He stressed that illegal logging and deforestation would not disappear without strong political will, firm enforcement of the law, and accountability across federal and state institutions.

“Without strict enforcement, this ban risks becoming another well-written policy that fails at the implementation stage,” Arigbabu cautioned. He further urged the Federal Government not to limit its focus to local firewood and charcoal syndicates alone.

According to Arigbabu, “there is a more dangerous dimension to this crisis — foreign criminal networks, particularly some Chinese nationals masquerading as investors, who are raping Nigeria’s forests and carting away highly valuable species such as Rosewood, which is already listed as endangered under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).”