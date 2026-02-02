Group Commends FG’s N1.376trn For Pensions, Gratuities, Retirees’ Benefits

The Contributory Pension and Happy Retirement Advocacy (COPEHRA), has commended the Federal Government on the proposed N1.376 trillion to clear pensions, gratuities and retirees’ benefits for 2026.

The COPEHRA Chairman, Mr Sani Mustapha, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

According to Mustapha, 2026 will be a more robust and timely year for pensioners. The chairman said that the National Pension Commission (PenCom) had also made significant strides in paying pensioners.

He said it had disbursed more than N577 billion from a N758 billion bond to clear arrears and boost welfare, with payments reaching over a million Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) by late 2025.

The chairman said that monthly payments were rising, and reforms were improving benefit adequacy, signaling a new era of timely and enhanced pension support.

Mustapha commended the PenCom future outlook and reforms which are: “Zero waiting time, which aims for a system with zero waiting time for benefits. “Increased monthly payouts with monthly payments rising significantly (e.g., from N8.3 bn to N11.9 billion in mid-2025) due to strong investment returns.