Group Commends Egbin Power On Support To Community Development

For demonstrating its commitment toward driving socio-economic development in its host communities, Egbin Power Plc has been commended by the Ijede Development Foundation (IDF) for its robust support towards advancing education in the community. The Group applauded Egbin Power at the ceremony marking the 8th edition of IDF Scholarship and Awards programme held at Ijede, Ikorodu, while urging the GenCo to further deepen its collaboration with stakeholders to accelerate the socio-economic impact in the community.

The IDF yearly programme is organised to enhance the rapid transformation of the Ijede community in the areas of economic, education, and infrastructural development while driving the progress of the community people. While commending the initiative, Head of Corporate Communications and Branding, Egbin Power Plc, Felix Ofulue, emphasised its commitment to driving transformation and empowering peo- ple in its host communities through consistent collaboration.

“We strongly believe that empowering people in our host communities and collaborating with the stakeholders through purpose-driven platforms like this will further create opportunities for the people to thrive. At Egbin, driving sustainability is part of our core value,” he said.

The GenCo through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has consistently supported the host communities – Ijede, Egbin, and Ipakan communities through health- care interventions such as the donation of an ambulance to Ijede General Hospital, quarterly donation of medications, which are administered free of charge to patients.

In addition, Egbin Power carries out periodic medical outreach programmes to offer free health screening to residents in host communities, supplies free uninterrupted electricity to General Hospital Ijede, and delivers free hospital-grade oxygen to hospitals within Ikorodu.

In boosting education development in its host communities, Egbin Power introduced a multi-million naira scholarship programme, which has been running for eight years, while it also donates thousands of quality text- books and furniture to the public primary and secondary schools every year.

“Our commitment to sponsor impactful initiatives and give back to the society is motivated by the conviction to empower lives, promote sustainability, and build a better world in line with our Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) action plan,” Ofulue further explained. The 8th edition of the IDF programme featured debate and quiz competitions among primary and secondary schools, inauguration of the IDF Mini-Library/ICT Centre, and awards of scholarships to Ijede students who are excelling academically in various tertiary institutions across the country.

The keynote address titled ‘The Path to Economic Empowerment for All-Inclusive and Sustainable Development Growth’ was delivered by Prince Jamiu Adio Saka. IDF said its mission is “to mobilise all Ijede people at home and abroad to patriotically join hands to execute development projects for Ijede, focusing on quality education and enhancement of fast economic growth on a five-year programmed phases.”

Regent of Ijede, High Chief Musediku Aliu; Chairman of IDF, Alhaji Fola Salu; Special Guest of Honour, Hon. Aro Moshood Abiodun, Member, Lagos State, House Assembly (Ikorodu Constituency II); Chairman of occasion Hon. Tajudeen Agoro, among other guests graced the occasion.