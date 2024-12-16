Group Commends CDS, Military’s Decisive Action Against Lakuruwa Sect

Share

The Northern Development Agenda (NDA) has commended the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and the Nigerian military for their decisive action against the Lakuruwa sect.

According to the group’s Secretary General, Dr. Sani Mohammed, General Musa’s strategic deployment of a Special Operations Brigade to Sokoto and Kebbi States has yielded unprecedented successes in the fight against the sect.

The group praised General Musa’s commitment to protecting the lives and properties of innocent citizens, describing it as proof of his exceptional leadership and dedication to the nation.

Mohammed said the troops, under General Musa’s guidance, have demonstrated remarkable professionalism, adhering to the rules of engagement while ensuring the protection of civilians.

He noted that their selfless service and bravery have led to the neutralisation of several terrorists and the recovery of significant arms and ammunition.

The Northern Development Agenda urged General Musa and the military to continue their excellent work, recognising that the fight against insecurity is a continuous one.

The group also called on all Nigerians to support the military in their efforts to restore peace and security in the region.

