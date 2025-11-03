Group Commends Afenifere, Ondo Govt, For Organising S’West Summit

The Progressives Group has commended the DAWN Commission, Afenifere and the Ondo State Government for organising the South West Citizen-Government Engagement Summit in Akure.

The group, in a statement issued by its National Chairman, Hon. Shakiru Wusu Ajiyon, advocated for unity and accelerated regional development and integration through strategic infrastructural projects in the region.

It said these transformative projects will enhance trade, create jobs, boost food security, and strengthen economic ties among Southwest states, while strengthening the region’s position as Nigeria’s economic powerhouse.

A communique issued at the end of the dialogue urged political leaders at all levels of government to be guided by vision, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people rather than narrow partisan interests.

The group said: “The summit calls for strengthened Yoruba unity and solidarity across all Southwest states and extended Yoruba communities, committing to transcend partisan political differences in pursuit of collective regional development and the advancement of our shared cultural heritage and economic posterity.

“The Summit also calls on the Federal Government to intensify public enlightenment and information dissemination on the government’s policies, programs, and expected impacts, recognising that citizens require clear, transparent, and regular communication to fully understand policy rationale, and implementation timelines, as well as measurable outcomes.

“The Highlight of the Programme was the Intervention of the Ministers, Led by the Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun. Other Ministers Present were the Minister of Health, Power, and Marine and Blue Economy.

“They all gave an eloquent, incisive, detailed account of their different Ministries to the admiration of All Present in the Hall. Their Submissions gave us Renewed Hope for a Better and More Prosperous Nigeria in the Near Future under the Continuous administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“The summit was robust in intellectual offerings, with challenges deconstructed and solutions inventorized. It was not another talk-shop.

“With a two-way communication dynamic, the representatives of the government on the one hand and the stakeholders on the other hand jaw-jawed and compared notes on the fundamentals of development, democracy, and nation-building.

“The southwest summit shall be institutionalised as an annual event to ensure sustained dialogue between government and citizens, providing a consistent platform for policy assessment, stakeholder feedback, and collaboration for regional development.

“Sector-specific working groups shall be established to provide continuous input on policy development and implementation, meeting regularly to review progress, address challenges, and make evidence-based recommendations to the government.

“For us as The Progressives Group, our takeaway from the conference is best captured in the words of Chief Bisi Akande, who delivered a trenchant speech: we support President Tinubu not only because he is our own but because he is the one with the courage to make change happen, to take tough decisions.

“The Progressives Group lauds the intervention of this programme and promises to partner with the organisers for the sustained growth and development of the Southwest region.”