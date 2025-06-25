Group Cleans Lagos Community, Offers Succour On Environmental Degradation

Share

A Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Aiding Lives Initiative for the Vulnerable (ALIVE), devoted to the promotion of healthy lifestyle for vulnerable women and children, have carried out the cleaning of drainages and other parts of the Ago-Egun community of Bariga area of Lagos State.

The Executive Director of the Group, Omechuwku Pandora, disclosed during the exercise that the clean-up drive is to promote healthy lifestyle among women and children in an underserved community like Ago Egun.

Pandora said they had been working in the neighbourhood since 2017 and have within the period executed a number of activities and programmes in the community as part of uplifting the lifestyle of the people and looking after the environment.

She said: “My team and I have had a maternal and child care programme in the community before now where we carry out nutrition training about children and hygiene programmes for their mothers to know what to do.

“During the World Breast Feeding Day for nursing mothers in Ago Egun, it was during the raining season and we discovered that the community was flooded and we couldn’t get into the neighbourhood, even the entrance where the event was supposed to take place was also flooded.

“I saw people freely wading through the flood, while some wore rain boots and many didn’t. After the programme, seeing people walking in the dirty flood water, gave me an insight of what my team and I can do for the residents of the community to create awareness about their plight and clean the environment.”

Degradation

She added: “My team and I came today to document the impact of ocean surge and environmental degradation in the area. “When my team and I came the last time we had a focus group discussion with the women in Makoko and a community in Ijora to document the impact of ocean surge and environmental degradation in their area. Majority of them lamented how their areas become flooded whenever it rains.”

The three communities also complained about how their children do not go to school whenever there’s a downpour, their means of livelihood is poor, and their children usually fall sick. “One of the efforts we were able to come up with is the cleaning of the general environment, cleaning and unblocking the drains isn’t an easy exercise.

“My team and I and other women came together to do the clean-up. As the rainy season pours in, the floodwaters do more than soak the wooden shanties as the narrow streets of Makoko, Ijora and Ago-Egun coastal communities are flooded as a result of ocean surge and cause environment degradation.”

Pandora said in a ground-breaking series of Focused Group Discussions (FGDs), 300 women from the Ago-Egun, Makoko, Ijora community gathered to share their life experiences of ocean surge, flooding, and environmental degradation.

The discussions, organised by ALIVE documented the gendered impact of climate change on women’s health, livelihoods, family life, and business activities.

The FGD sessions uncovered harrowing stories of flooded homes, destroyed means of incomes, and increasing health challenges, ranging from waterborne diseases to mental distress, homes invaded by water to fish stocks depleted by ocean surges.

These women are the first to feel the impact and the last to be heard. They spoke about the burden of keeping their families afloat amid constant displacement, education disruptions for children and exposure to unsafe water. Azizat, a market woman and mother of four in Makoko, lamented that even their drinking water has become contaminated; their children are always sick because that is their only source of potable water.

She said: “The water that seeps into homes during the rainy season brings more than discomfort. In Ago-Egun, it brings skin rashes, foot sores, and constant illness. In Ijora, it has claimed lives. “We lost someone last year due to the flooding.

The water smells and is full of crawly things.” For these women, survival means adapting or pausing life altogether. In all three communities, fish selling and petty trading are lifelines. But those lifelines are fragile. “The ocean brings dirt, not fish.

We stop selling till the rains stop, but we suffer financially,” said Janet, a fish vendor in Ago-Egun. In Ijora, Bose, a food vendor, echoed her pains: “We can’t work until the water returns to the ocean. That takes days and we lose money.”

Even more heart-breaking are the stories of children kept at home from school, not for lack of interest, but for fear of floodwaters.

“My son missed school for two weeks last year because our house was under water,” shared Ngozi, a single mother in Ijora. Yet, while the women of these communities hold up their households through storms, they remain side-lined in decision-making. “Only the men are called for meetings. We are only seen when they are not around,” said Hadiza, a widow in Makoko.

Despite the absence of structured support, the desire for change is something that is very palpable in the air, as many of them don’t disguise their wish to have a renewed and transformed life and environment. “We are willing to form women’s groups to support each other,” said Grace, a hairdresser in Ijora. “But we need help with money, training, and someone to listen to us.”

The stories from Makoko, Ago-Egun, and Ijora are not just tales of survival; they are urgent calls for environmental justice, a gender-sensitive climate action plan, one that recognises women as stakeholders, not just survivors. Pandora noted that the women who live in coastal communities live in constant fear of displacement, and some communities have even recorded ocean surge fatalities due to extreme flooding.

The water often infiltrates the residents’ homes, leaving them submerged for days, destroying property and compromising hygiene and safety.

Their environment, once a source of sustenance, has become a threat to their survival. Flooding has severely restricted access to clean drinking water, especially in Makoko and Ago-Egun communities where water becomes contaminated during the rainy season, causing frequent illness in children.

The women reported high incidences of cholera, malaria, skin rashes, and swollen feet. On the economic front, the flooding disrupts women’s businesses, especially for those engaged in fish selling and small-scale trading. Scarcity of fish, damaged stalls, and impassable roads force many to suspend operations entirely, exacerbating poverty and food insecurity.

Policy drive

These community women are crying out for a people-centred climate action plan that involves women in decisionmaking, funding of grassroots initiatives, and commitment to real infrastructure improvement. Policy changes must ensure the inclusion of gender-based environmental needs, enforce accountability in waste management, and build localised disaster preparedness systems.

These women urgently need inclusion in the Lagos State Climate Action Plan, livelihood support in the form of grants, alternative income training, and access to microcredit and disaster preparedness education tailored for women. Inclusion in community decision-making and climate adaptation planning. Formation and funding of women-led support groups to build resilience and peer-led solutions.

Concerns Another resident of Ago- Egun community, Omowunmi Badamosi is grateful to the group for the clean-up. She said the cleaning of the community is not the permanent solution to their environmental problem, but it will make the stagnant water from the ocean surge flow freely and stop the breeding of mosquitoes.

The clean-up will reduce epidemic and malaria in the community after the clean-up. Constant cleaning is the best for the community because whenever it rains the whole community becomes flooded and the spilling water comes from the ocean into their houses.

According to her: “It will help in the free passage of the water in the drainages in the community rather than being stagnant, which breed mosquitoes and cause malaria, the clean-up will reduce epidemic and malaria before permanent solution. Once again, I thank the group.

“Whenever it rains it cripples business in the Ago-Egun community, even the children won’t be able to go to school anymore, because the whole community becomes flooded. The Ago-Egun community needs government intervention in the area of the health centre, the one we have is not enough for the community and empowerment for the women, menstrual pad and hygienic awareness for the girls.”

Hygiene

A resident of Ago-Egun, who didn’t want his name in print, said their major problem in the community is lack of good hygiene. The source said whenever it rains the whole community becomes flooded and impassable for the residents.

He said: “We are trying our best to fix some of the roads in the community, we usually have ocean surges in September, where the whole community becomes flooded and we cannot stop the ocean surge because it is natural and seasonal.

“I feel bad whenever I see people who live comfortable lives outside, for those of us who live in Ago-Egun; I believe we can live a similar life if the government helps us.” Continuing, he noted: “Another major problem we are facing in the community is clean water, we cannot drink water from the ocean, because it is not clean, we buy from the people who sell water every day.

“We need the Lagos State government intervention to provide us clean water and clean environment from epidemics and diseases. “Whenever the people that sell water travel to their homes in the north, we sometimes result to the ocean water, which usually cause rashes and cholera for children and adults in the community. If the government can provide us water it will go a long for us and alleviate our suffering. Clean environment that is free of dirt will increase our lifespan.”

Schooling

On education for the community, he revealed: “Some of us in the community who are into fishing are not by our making but because our parents couldn’t afford sponsoring us to school, some of us stop at primary or secondary level.

“When I told my father that I wanted to further my education he said I should go and learn a trade rather than go to school. “I know I am not going to school again, but those behind us, I want them to go to school.

I am appealing to individuals who can help us through scholarships. It is not that our parents do not want to sponsor us, but they don’t have the financial strength to do so, we need help. “I want to thank the group for cleaning our environment; the cleaning is not the permanent solution to what we are going through here in the AgoEgun community.

“What the NGO is doing for us is good but it’s temporary, what we need is for the next generation of the community to be educated because they would be the one to enlighten our parents of what the group is doing for us. ‘‘What majority of our people are after is money, not minding their health and environmental hygiene and wellness.”

Share