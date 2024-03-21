Group Chides Adeleke for Retaining HoS, AG After Retirement

A rights group, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Osun State chapter, has come hard on Governor Ademola Adeleke over alleged continuous disregard for the state public service rule.

Expressing concern over what it described as ‘impunity,’ CDHR said Adeleke has demonstrated enough discontent for the public service by retaining the Head of Service (HoS), Mr Samuel Ayanleye Aina and the Accountant-General of the state, Mr Rasheed Olalere Alabi, after reaching their individual retirement age. Addressing members of NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel in Osogbo, CDHR Chairman, Emmanuel Olowu, who led other members of the committee, asked the governor to apologise to the state’s civil servants for acting in aberration against the Public Service Rules 2011 of the state.