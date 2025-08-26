Group Charges FG, Govs To End Insecurity, Save Economy Of South-East

Igwebuike Alaigbo, a socio-economic pro-Igbo group, has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria, the five governors of the South-East states, and security agencies to rise to the occasion to stop the wanton destruction of lives and property in the South-East.

In a communique issued at the end of its inaugural conference held between the 24th and 26th of August, 2025, in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, the group condemned the rising tide of insecurity in Igboland.

The group further called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to critically look into the bench and the bar to arrest the impending collapse of the criminal justice system in Nigeria, as criminal elements in society are no longer diligently prosecuted.

Igwebuike Alaigbo further recommended the creation of effective indigenous vigilante outfits to take control of security in the communities alongside community policing arrangements.

“Traditional leaders in the communities should live above board and demonstrate unflinching commitment to the security of their people and communities,” the communique reads.

The group further appealed to the South-East governors to address the high rate of youth unemployment in their states, contending that youth restiveness and accumulated grievances were at the heart of the insecurity in the region.

The group further frowned at the ignoble activities of some hired operatives acting in collusion with some vested interests/highly placed Nigerians who allegedly sponsor violent activities in the South-East for pecuniary reasons and called on the security agencies to expose such persons.

Igwebuike Alaigbo enjoined the various levels of government in Igboland to promote the teaching and learning of the Igbo language in schools by making the Igbo language a compulsory subject in the school curriculum.

“Families and churches in Igboland are to take up their responsibilities seriously in this regard to ensure that the Igbo language does not go into extinction.

“Children must be sufficiently introduced and exposed to the Igbo language as a matter of priority before other languages, while churches are expected to conduct services in the Igbo language or at least provide for Igbo interpreters where and when necessary.”

The group further recommended that governments in Igboland should embrace science and technology in their development agenda and policies.

“This will lead to rapid development and help to overcome the tyranny of poverty in the region. The political class are called upon to review their operations as elected leaders of the people.

“This, they can do through genuine empowerment of the youths instead of the current trend where they are used as thugs during elections and abandoned thereafter.”

It further called for serious legal backing and improvements in the contractual agreements between business owners and apprentices to stem the rising cases of betrayal in the Igbo apprenticeship system.

Igwebuike Alaigbo also recommended that the traditional rulers and community presidents general in Igboland should play important roles in the sustenance of the system to avoid total collapse.