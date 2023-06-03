Group Cautions Fg Against Deployment Of Brown Cards

A group, Save Nigeria Movement, has called on the Federal Government to exercise caution in the deployment of the Brown Cards aimed at granting permanent residency and citizenship status to foreign nationals in the country. According to the group, introducing a Brown Card as a bona fide document for granting permanent residency and citizenship would require a constitutional amendment to review the eligibility conditions.

The group, in a statement signed by the Convener, Reverend Solomon Semaka, in Abuja, also noted that the introduction of a Brown Card would amount to creating a conduit for fraudulent foreigners, who are looking for escape routes from the existing systems that keep them in check.

According to the state- ment, deploying a parallel programme that competes with existing ones would worsen the already fragile security situation and the safety of the nation against foreign nationals, who come into the country with ulterior motives that undermine the country’s security system.

He said: “Introducing the Brown Card is tantamount to introducing a parallel platform for escapee defaulters in the payment for existing programmes. “Our investigations have shown that unscrupulous agents have already started calling expatriates in their database to pay as much USD 5,000 with the promise that they could grant them residency and citizenship application waivers in the guise of Brown Card, even when the process to its introduction is still a long way to go.

“This is the sign of things to come if you open multiple channels of granting permanent residency status to foreigners in Nigeria.”